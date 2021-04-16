Our weather took a significantly nicer turn on Friday...for most of us, anyway. We'll do our best to keep a good thing going this weekend.
Tonight
If your skies have already cleared, they're going to stay that way this evening and into the overnight period. If not, like for folks across the Thumb, clearing will find you over the course of this evening. Temperatures overnight will dip into the low and mid 30s, with NNE winds easing to 5-10 mph. Patchy frost is expected by daybreak, so make sure to protect any sensitive plants you may have outside!
Saturday
Rolling into the weekend, we'll generally keep the improving trend going. It will be a chilly and possibly frost start on Saturday morning, but we'll all wake up to sunshine. Clouds will begin to develop after lunchtime, leading to more of a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon sky. There will be a chance for an isolated sprinkle or light shower, but like the last few evenings, the stray raindrops will not be enough to have a major impact.
Highs Saturday will hold around average in the mid and possibly upper 50s, with a light northerly wind at 4-8 mph.
Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies to continue on Saturday night, with lows around 40 degrees.
Sunday
A mix of clouds and sunshine will take us through the second half of the weekend, this time without the threat of a stray afternoon sprinkle. Highs Sunday in the upper 50s.
