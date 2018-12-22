Good Saturday evening! We hope you've had a great weekend so far and we send our best for a restful evening.
Things have been pretty quiet so far this weekend, but we just can't seem to shake the clouds. Unfortunately as we head into Sunday, it doesn't appear that things will be changing much in that regard.
This Evening & Overnight
Temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s for the most part as we hit the evening hours tonight, and we expect temperatures to remain pretty steady through the evening.
While most of the overnight period should be dry, it's possible we see some isolated areas of snow or drizzle. We don't expect anything terribly widespread.
With overnight lows settling below freezing, it is possible that any drizzle may freeze to the roads in spots, so be mindful of that if traveling late tonight.
Sunday
Beyond any lingering drizzle in the morning, Sunday should start off on a dry note, but it's possible things could change a bit heading into the afternoon.
Snow showers are expected to develop and may be scattered about through the afternoon and evening hours. It's possible some areas pick up a bit of snow, mainly on grassy surfaces, accumulations should remain pretty minor.
Highs on Sunday afternoon should range from the lower to middle 30s.
Snow showers will continue in scattered fashion into early Monday morning, with lows settling in the mid 20s for Christmas Eve morning. With snow continuing while temperatures drop, as always be aware of any slippery spots on your travels.
Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Stay safe in your travels!
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
