Sunny skies on Friday made for a gorgeous start to the weekend, and it's getting even better from here!
Tonight
Clear skies will continue tonight as a sprawling high pressure system takes up residence over the eastern two-thirds of the country. Breezy conditions will persist as well, but even so, it will not feel nearly as cold as the past several nights.
Temperatures will drop to the mid 20s overnight, with wind chills mostly in the teens and upper single-digits at worst. Southwest winds will be gusty at 15-20 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
This Weekend
This will feel more like a late-Match weekend than one in late-February. Skies will feature plenty of sunshine again on Saturday, and our temperatures will get a nice bump out of the continuing southwest winds. Highs in the afternoon will climb into the low to mid 40s!
Staying clear with lighter winds on Saturday night. Lows will only dip to the upper 20s, with a SW wind easing to 6-12 mph.
Another beauty on Sunday, just with a bit more in the way of scattered clouds. Plenty of sun still, with highs climbing higher into the middle and upper 40s. It won't be out of the question for a few locations to even top 50 degrees, especially near the I-69 corridor.
Get out there and soak it all in this weekend!
