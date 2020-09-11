Good Friday morning! We hope you had a great week. Your weekend is almost here and we hope it's awesome!
Gray skies have been the theme the last few days in Mid-Michigan, with stubborn clouds and rain chances that just don't seem to quit. But thankfully as we start the last day of the workweek, things are already starting to improve.
Bright skies should return today, and even though we'll have a few chances for rain quickly return tomorrow, your weekend will have plenty of dry time.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, you should be in for a dry morning commute. Clouds unfortunately have been a bit more stubborn to leave, but we expect we'll get there as the morning goes on, with a beautiful afternoon ahead of us.
A wide range in temperatures will be around for the morning commute, with 30s in our coolest spots in the far north, with 50s still hanging on around the Tri-Cities and southward.
With sunshine expected to break out, we should be in for a nice warm up this afternoon. Expect highs to return to the middle and upper 60s in most areas later today.
Any evening plans tonight should be just fine, perhaps a perfect night for a bonfire. Whatever it may be, you have no weather worries tonight. Temperatures in the 50s and 60s this evening will fall into 40s and 50s overnight.
Saturday
All indications are pointing to a generally dry start to Saturday.
Our models this morning have been hinting at some rain at least trying to move in on Saturday morning, but with the beautiful day we're expecting today, those showers may have a tough time actually reaching the ground with the air mass being so dry.
If you're close to US-127 and north and west of the Tri-Cities, keep an eye on the radar tomorrow morning but there's a decent shot you get through the morning on the dry side or with a few sprinkles.
High temperatures should return to the 70s for many tomorrow, with generally mostly cloudy skies, although a few peeks of sun aren't impossible.
The better rain chances will start moving in gradually into the evening hours, peaking late Saturday night. If you plan on being outdoors, you may not need to cancel anything right now, but keep an eye on things as the night goes on.
Severe weather is not expected at this time, but some good downpours are possible, along with gusty winds in the strongest cells.
Sunday
Some showers may linger into Sunday morning, but we expect to dry out into the afternoon hours with increasing amounts of sun during the second half of the day.
Highs on Sunday will be fairly similar to Saturday, with another chance at 70s and 60s in our coolest spots.
Stay warm, everyone!
