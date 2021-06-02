Good Wednesday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope your week has been going well so far.
Shower chances increase into this evening, but the main story is the warm-up ahead leading into the weekend.
Here's your latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight
More clouds will look likely for the region going into the evening and overnight hours.
Again, chances for a few showers and t-storms will be on the table going into the early overnight before starting to wrap up Thursday morning.
Better chances will stay SE of the Tri-Cities for any wet weather. A few 1/10" of an inch will be possible in any areas that receive rain by tonight. Any rain will be beneficial due to the moderate drought we are still currently experiencing.
We settle into the low to mid 50s tonight. Winds mainly from the south around 5-10 mph.
Thursday
We warm even further Thursday; most reaching into the low 80s!
Wind direction will chance more to the SW still around 5-10 mph.
We stay dry overall, but the pop-up variety of showers and thunderstorms remain possible due to heating of the day and any sunshine adding some extra energy to aid in any development.
Late-Week Warm Up
Past the chances for a few more pop-up showers or t-storms Friday, our weekend is taking on more of a Summer-like pattern.
Our weekend outlook is looking hot, bright, and dry. Highs near, if not exceeding 90 with higher humidity values.
Remember to protect yourself and be smart when temperatures get this warm. Staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, and knowing the signs of heat exhaustion and stroke are very important.
Indications right now point to the potential for an official heat wave early next week, with highs remaining in the 90s through Tuesday. We'll keep you updated on all the numbers!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
