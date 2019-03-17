Good Sunday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We made it to the weekend.. It's been a rough week to get here to say the least.
The National Weather Service has confirmed 4 tornadoes across Shiawassee and Genesee Counties. Click here for details.
Current Weather Alerts
Multiple Mid-Michigan rivers are under Flood Warnings. For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
We breakdown the forecast below!
St. Patrick's Day
We look to stay a bit on the cool side but overall very tranquil for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday.
Whether you're planning on attending the parade in Bay City, or celebrating the day in some other way, do dress accordingly. Temperatures will be starting the day in the 20s with highs reaching into the upper 30s to around 40 later in the afternoon.
Expect a good mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies while we look to dodge any major precipitation chances.
A few flurries could fly by from time to time from a weak system moving along in MI/IN/OH border but nothing that would put a damper on any holiday celebrations.
Early Week
We look to continue starting off the week on a quiet note. Partly cloudy skies will be holding in our skies throughout the day on Monday and into Tuesday. No chances for any wet weather don't look to arrive until Wednesday; otherwise known as the first day of Spring!
Temperatures will be right around normal to start off the week for this time in mid-March. Highs look to reach into the upper 30s and low 40s Monday and Tuesday.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
