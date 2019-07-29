Monday came out swinging this week with a round of strong to severe thunderstorms that left a path of damage and power outages in their wake. Fortunately, this is far and a way the worst our weather will be this week.
Overnight
Leftover showers and storms will dissipate or depart by 2:00 AM, allowing for more tranquil conditions to take over. Clouds will break up a bit, but we'll still call it partly to mostly cloudy into Tuesday morning.
Still muggy with lows ducking into the mid 60s.
Tuesday
A good mix of sun and clouds will be likely throughout the day after the passage of a cold front.
The chance will still be there for a few pop up showers and t-storms especially into the afternoon and early evening hours.
The coverage of this activity looks to stay more more isolated. Not as widespread at the showers and storms received on Monday.
Temperatures will be a notch cooler behind the front; highs reaching around 80 give or take a few degrees.
Winds out of the northwest around 5-10 mph will begin to help usher in some more dry air and make humidity levels more comfortable going into mid-week.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.