We finally break out of our forecast of snow showers that's been stuck on repeat lately. While the cold may stick around, it won't be quite as cold as the last few days.
Today & Tonight
Expect high temperatures this afternoon to get a bit warmer, ranging from the lower 20s to the north, with middle and upper 20s from the Tri-Cities southward.
Skies will be variable once again for today, with a fair amount of sunshine to start the day and more clouds moving in this afternoon and evening. Areas farther to the south and west appear to be in the mix for more cloud cover, while areas to the north and east may see a bit less.
This evening clouds will gradually build in. Expect low temperatures to fall a few degrees on either side of 10 tonight.
