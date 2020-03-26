Happy Thursday Mid-Michigan!
Wow, today has been different compared to yesterday's weather. Yesterday was beautiful with sunshine and mild temperatures. Today was a bit more dreary with more clouds hanging around.
Going through the evening tonight, we are watching a disturbance which could skim portions of I-69.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
This evening we will hold onto a mostly cloudy condition. There is a small disturbance which will move towards the lower half of Michigan. This could impact our southern counties, but so far it is just a small chance for rain showers to move through that area. Anywhere north of I-69 should have dry weather conditions.
Overall, most of the rain should stay to our south, but if any showers do reach us it will be light.
All of us will be dry overnight with temperatures dropping down into the lower and middle 30s.
Stay warm, everyone!
