Winter paid us an early visit for the first day of November, but it will quickly become a distant memory this week.
Overnight
Lake effect snow showers will come to an end after midnight as northwesterly winds begin to ease. It will remain breezy throughout the night, but we'll dial the speeds back to 10-15 mph from the 20-30 mph were were running on Sunday. Cloud cover will also begin to break up overnight, with partly cloudy skies taking over by sunrise.
Low temperatures will take a tumble into the upper 20s, with wind chills hovering in the teens. Be prepared to layer up in the morning!
Monday
A sprawling and potent high pressure system spanning the western 2/3 of the United States will expand east on Monday. We will remain caught in between the high and an area of low pressure over southeastern Canada, with the resulting pressure gradient leading to another day of breezy conditions. This time around however, winds will shift into the west-southwest, keeping the threat of lake effect snow out of the equation. Still, expect 15-25 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph at times.
Partly cloudy skies will allow us plenty of sunny breaks, and the shift in the winds will help to pull our temperatures back up from the 30s we experienced on Sunday. Highs will climb back to the mid 40s, still below average for this time of year, but nearly 10 degrees warmer than on Sunday. Steps in the right direction.
Mostly clear skies and breezy conditions will persist into Monday night, with lows in the mid 30s.
Tuesday & Beyond
Election Day onward will feature beautiful weather. Mostly sunny skies will take over from Tuesday through Sunday, with temperatures warming from the 50s and into the 60s! Not a bad way to start the month of November!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
