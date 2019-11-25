Monday's weather turned out to be quite a treat, with sun for the first half of the day and above-normal temperatures finding their way into the low 50s in many locations. As we move into the travel period ahead of Thanksgiving though, a potent storm system is gearing up to cause some headaches.
Tonight
Aside from some isolated drizzle thanks to a weak cold front tracking across the state, dry and tranquil weather will be the order of our Monday night. A few clear patches will be possible here and there, but mostly cloudy skies will persist into the start of Tuesday.
Lows will dip into the low and mid 30s, with a light WSW wind at 6-12 mph.
Tuesday
If you are getting a very early jump on Thanksgiving travel, things are looking good for most of the daytime period on Tuesday. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will trend increasingly overcast during the afternoon as a storm system emerges from the Rockies. The storm will quickly intensify over the central Plains, tapping into a reservoir of warmth and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, and then set its sights on us here in the Great Lakes.
All of that said, we'll remain dry through the very beginning of the evening commute. High temperatures on Tuesday will remain mild in the mid 40s.
Tuesday Night & Wednesday Storm System
Tuesday should be quiet during the daylight period and we actually may sneak in a bit of sunshine ahead of our next system that will be moving in toward the evening hours.
Showers will eventually break out and once they arrive, we'll be looking at a widespread rain through the night and into Wednesday morning. It's not out of the question we see a few thunderstorms pass through during this time as well.
With the area of low pressure passing by to our north and west, we should manage to stay on the warmer side of this system for most of the event, which should keep rain as our primary form of wet weather. However, if anything lingers Wednesday night we could see a brief period of mix and snow. If that occurs, we're not expecting anything of major impact at this time.
Rainfall totals from Tuesday night through Wednesday are currently expected to fall between 0.50 to 1.50". Higher amounts are expected as you go northwest, with the lightest amounts to the south and east.
In addition to the rainfall, our wind will start picking up late Tuesday night and will stay elevated through the day on Wednesday. Wind gusts could top out between 40-50 miles per hour during this time, which could lead to scattered power outages.
Wind advisories may be issued, so we'll keep you informed on those if that ends up being the case.
