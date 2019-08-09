Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
While it was a cloudy start yesterday, we broke up the clouds as the day went along and it turned into a beautiful Thursday afternoon and evening. It appears we'll keep that going today, along with more of the same heading into the weekend.
Today & Tonight
You'll no doubt notice the temperature change out the door this morning, with temperatures running around 5 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. That puts us right in the 50s in most areas as you step out the door.
With plenty of sunshine expected and only a few fair weather clouds, expect temperatures to warm up fast into the middle 70s to low 80s again this afternoon. Humidity will be almost non-existent.
Skies remain mostly sunny through sunset, and in conjunction with temperatures in the 70s, we've got a gorgeous Friday evening for any plans you might have.
That will roll on right into the overnight period as well with clear skies allowing temperatures to fall into the 50s for overnight lows, giving us a great night for sleeping.
Saturday & Sunday
Both days of your weekend look fantastic, with really the only difference between the two at this point being a little extra cloud cover on Sunday. Even so, we do expect a good amount of sunshine for the back half of the weekend, too.
Temperatures should remain consistent with a mix of 70s and low 80s, with perhaps a few middle 80s here and there both days.
We will keep an eye on a system that could approach us late Sunday, but as of now, it appears any rain chances should remain to our west through the day. If anything changes, we'll of course let you know about it.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
