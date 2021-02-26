Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
It's been a solid stretch of weather the last few days and it appears as we close out the workweek, your Friday is no exception. As we head into the weekend, there will be a few chances for wet weather, but those chances don't appear to be anything that will ruin the weekend.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door today, we shouldn't have too many issues for the morning drive. The only thing to watch out for will be any patchy fog that develops. With temperatures well below freezing in the teens and 20s, that could lead to patchy freezing fog and some slippery areas.
Any fog that does develop this morning isn't expected to stick around long and once it dissipates, we should see plenty of sunshine for your Friday. That sun, in conjunction with a southerly wind (5-15 mph), should lead to highs that reach back into the 40s for most today.
Dry weather should last through the first part of the night, so any Friday evening plans should be just fine. Clouds will increase, but that's about it through midnight.
Overnight, rain, snow, and a wintry mix will gradually move in from the south with a fast moving system. With a southerly wind flow and clouds keeping temperatures from falling too far, some lows below freezing will be possible, so we can't rule out at least a few slick spots here and there.
Due to the quick nature of that system and temperatures quickly rising above freezing, we should avoid major issues on the roads and any snow accumulations should remain minor.
Saturday & Sunday
Rain, snow, and mix should move out by 8 AM in most areas and we'll be dry the rest of the day. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for a bit, but it's possible we could see some sun break out during the second half of the day.
Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s on Saturday afternoon.
On Sunday, we'll find ourselves between two systems. One passing to the north and one passing to the south.
The best ingredients for wet weather will likely reside closer to those two disturbances, but it appears that we'll at least be close enough to get some spotty showers. These showers aren't expected to be heavy or ruin the second half of the weekend. With some uncertainty regarding this chance, we'll keep an eye on it through the weekend.
With temperatures in the middle to upper 40s, anything that falls during the day Sunday will likely be in liquid form with rain, although some mix can't be completely ruled out early in the day.
It's also not completely off the table, if we manage to stay dry, that we could see a few highs reach 50. We'll see!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
