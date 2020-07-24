Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
It wasn't a bad end to our Thursday after some cloud cover in the morning and it appears that was a sign of things to come! We should have a gorgeous end to the workweek and while the weekend should be nice as well, be prepared for some of our July heat to make a comeback Saturday and Sunday.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, plan on a mix of 50s and 60s. Beyond a bit of patchy fog here and there, skies are pretty clear we shouldn't have much to worry about as you make the last commute of the week.
With sunshine expected from start to finish on this Friday, plan for temperatures in the upper 70s to middle 80s for afternoon highs. The best part? Humidity won't be a factor at all. Winds should be light out, generally out of the easterly or northeasterly direction.
Whatever you have going for your Friday evening plans should be just fine as well with a mix of 70s and 80s tonight. It's one of those evenings where you should find a reason to be outside or at least keep the windows open.
Skies remain clear overnight into Saturday morning, with overnight lows settling into the 50s and 60s.
Saturday & Sunday
Saturday should be a beautiful late July day, with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Highs should jump into the upper 80s to near 90 away from the lakeshore for the afternoon hours, with a light southwesterly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Our humidity levels on Saturday, while rising a bit, shouldn't be unbearable. But we do expect a noticeable uptick in that category going into the back half of the weekend on Sunday.
Highs on Sunday should be a bit warmer with more lower 90s for the afternoon, with dew points rising into the 70s. This will likely lead to heat index values in the middle 90s as well, which is flirting with heat advisory territory, but may come up just short of that criteria.
As far as rain goes, it's possible we see some showers and thunderstorms develop on Sunday afternoon along lake-breeze boundaries and as a cold front starts moving in from the west, but we expect most of the day to be dry.
Rain chances will start to go up Sunday night into the day on Monday. This should keep overnight lows Sunday night well into the 60s and 70s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.