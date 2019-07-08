Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great holiday weekend and send our best for a smooth transition back into the routine today.
It was a gorgeous Sunday around Mid-Michigan and it appears we're in for more of the same today as we kick off a brand new workweek. Monday's are never easy, but this one should be pretty smooth.
Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for Bay & Tuscola counties until Monday 8 AM.
Today & Tonight
Skies are mainly clear across Mid-Michigan and are expected to stay that way through the start of the workweek.
The only exception will be a bit of haze thanks to wildfire smoke passing through from Canada. This could lead to some filtered sunshine with sort of a milky sky, rather than clear blue skies.
Temperatures are starting mostly in the 50s this morning and should warm up nicely with plenty of sun expected today. Highs this afternoon should top out in the 70s and lower 80s, coolest near the lakeshore with an east northeasterly breeze.
Humidity values will remain low today, which will bring us a very comfortable evening as well. So if you're stuck at work today, you'll still have a chance to enjoy the beautiful weather tonight.
Overnight lows should settle in the lower to middle 50s.
