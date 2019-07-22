Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
After a hot and humid stretch, it was nice to finally say goodbye to the humidity on Sunday, while still enjoying some nice July temperatures in the 80s. It looks like we're in for another repeat performance today, although we will be cooling down a touch.
Today & Tonight
We've got a few passing clouds this morning, but as far as our area is concerned, no rain is falling from them. We're looking at a dry commute and a dry start to the week today.
Temperatures are mild in the 60s, but the humidity levels are quite low, so it's a very pleasant start to the day.
As those clouds from this morning gradually press eastward, expect a trend toward mostly sunny skies this afternoon, which should guide our temperatures into the middle and upper 70s this afternoon.
With a northeasterly breeze around 5 to 15 miles per hour today and occasional gusts near 20-25 miles per hour, expect readings to be cooler near Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron.
Our only concerns today lie near the Lakeshore where we have a handful of Lakeshore Flood Advisories and Beach Hazard Statements.
More specifically, those Beach Hazard Statements are in place along the lakeshore in Huron and Sanilac counties where high waves, rip currents, and structural currents are possible through this evening. Caution is necessary if swimming today. Be sure to obey warning flags and avoid piers and other structures.
Skies remain mostly clear through this evening, making any outdoor plans tonight worry-free. This is one of those nights where if you don't have outdoor plans, make some!
Temperatures will gradually fall through the 60s and 70s before landing in the 50s overnight. It's also not completely unreasonable to think a few of our traditional cool spots could fall into the 40s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
