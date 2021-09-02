Good Thursday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope that your Thursday has been going well so far! Our awesome stretch of weather continues this afternoon, and even your Friday is looking like more of the same, just with a little more in the way of cloud cover.
Afternoon
Sunshine will continue to sail past this lunch hour all thanks to high pressure in the vicinity of the Great Lakes. Temperatures will manage the middle 70s this afternoon, although inland locations might see upper 70s and lakeshore locations with lower 70s. The cooler lakeshore is due to a north wind from 5 to 10 mph this afternoon, coming right off the lake. We'll continue with low humidity, so get out there and ENJOY!
Any evening plans are gorgeous too with this weather with a sunset at 8:09 PM. Some high level clouds will begin filtering in before sunset, with cloud coverage continuing to increase through the overnight.
Tonight
Mostly clear skies overall is the case tonight despite high level clouds building in. This is all in advance of the low pressure to our west which will actually bring rain chances this weekend. Despite some clouds tonight, patchy fog is still possible for some just due to how cool some temperatures will get. Lows tonight will be around 50 for our urban centers and folks along the shorelines, but farther inland will see temperatures in the 40s by sunrise Friday.
Labor Day Weekend
Clouds are expected to increase throughout the day on Friday, but the atmosphere still looks too dry to support anything more than perhaps some isolated sprinkles toward the evening hours, and even that is a very low chance. Temperatures Friday will also be similar to what we've seen almost all week.
Rain chances do get a bit better on Saturday, but locally, those chances still appear to be on the lower end with just scattered showers expected. Late afternoon through the evening looks to be the best chance for any showers. While sunshine won't be completely out of the picture on Saturday, there will be more clouds than we've seen much of this week.
On Sunday, skies get a bit brighter and while shower chances remain, that threat should be lower than Saturday through much of the day. The better window for showers will be Sunday evening.
Labor Day will be similar to Sunday, with plenty of sunshine and only a minor chance for a shower through the day.
It's worth noting that rain chances look a bit more consistent as you go north in the state, so if you're traveling to the Upper Peninsula or the tip of the mitten, be sure to check the local forecast to be on the safe side.
Highs through the weekend should be steady in the middle 70s, with minimal change from day to day. Overnight lows will mostly be in the 50s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.