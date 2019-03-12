Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and we send our best for a wonderful Tuesday ahead.
It was certainly nice to see the sun yesterday and more of the same is on the way today. As promised, some warmer temperatures are also on the way with the warmest weather moving in by Thursday.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures out the door this morning vary from the lower and middle 20s around the Tri-Cities and Thumb region, with teens and even single digits north of Saginaw Bay.
Those temperatures won't be lasting too long however as full sunshine is expected to lead to a significant warm up later on this afternoon with highs around the upper 30s in our coldest spots, to mid 40s in our warmest areas.
With plenty of sunshine around and temperatures that are pretty mild compared to where we have been many times the last few weeks, today is going to be gorgeous!
Our wind should be pretty light out of the southwest, only about 5 to 10 miles per hour, which should keep wind chills mostly in the 30s today.
Skies remain clear through the evening hours, but clouds will start to build in overnight. Eventually, rain showers will follow as we get closer to the early morning commutes on Wednesday.
With the clouds and showers around, overnight lows should be in the 30s for most locations, giving us a pretty mild start to the midweek period.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
