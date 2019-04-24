Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we send our best for a wonderful Wednesday.
After some rain yesterday morning, things improved quite a bit to end our Tuesday and it looks like we'll be able to keep that rolling right into the middle of this week.
Today will be one of the nicer days of the forecast moving forward, so be sure to soak it up while you can.
Today & Tonight
Skies remain clear around Mid-Michigan and winds have lightened up considerably from yesterday afternoon. That has allowed our temperatures to fall into the 30s area wide, with perhaps a few 20s showing up before the morning is over.
That chilly start won't last long as full sunshine to start the day should lead to an efficient warm up into the afternoon. High temperatures later today should reach into lower and middle 60s, with 50s along the lakeshore.
Beyond some increasing high clouds, skies remain bright into this evening ahead of sunset at 8:29 PM.
Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s under a partly cloudy sky late tonight into Thursday morning.
