Good Wednesday afternoon! We hope you've had a great week. You've made it to the halfway point!
We'll continue to see this dry weather today, and temperatures well above average!
Today & Tonight
Temperatures are running around 10-20° warmer than yesterday afternoon! We will definitely well-surpass average today as we reach the mid- to upper-40s around much of Mid-Michigan.
It's getting to be that time of year, where those along the lakeshore will be cooler, so plan for mostly low 40s the closer you get to Lake Huron and Saginaw Bay.
Winds will gradually turn northwesterly today, but won't be quite as strong as Tuesday, topping out around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Although we'll see plenty of sun to start the afternoon, plan for a little more cloud cover as the day goes along thanks to that cold front dropping through the area. Despite the clouds developing, we should manage a dry frontal passage with all of the dry air around the region.
Clouds will stick around here and there through the evening and overnight, but most areas will remain dry. It's not impossible that we see a few flurries or light snow showers in the Thumb late tonight into Thursday morning, but no significant accumulation is expected.
Overnight lows settle in the teens to middle 20s with a north northwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Tomorrow
With that turn of the wind to the north northwest overnight, our highs tomorrow will be limited to the mid 30s. We'll continue to have that overall northerly flow, but it will be a little weaker than Wednesday around 5 to 10 mph. With all the dry air though, we'll still at least have plenty of sun to go around for tomorrow!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
