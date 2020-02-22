Hello Mid-Michigan! We made it another weekend.
Sunny skies on Friday made for a gorgeous start to the weekend, and it's getting even better from here!
More rays of sun and mild temperatures expected for this weekend.
Here's the forecast!
Today & Tonight
This will feel more like a late-Match weekend than one in late-February.
Skies will feature plenty of sunshine again into this afternoon and early evening. A few high clouds at worst. Great weather to get the car washed and/or any outdoor activities around the house.
Temperatures will get a nice bump out of the continuing southwest winds. Highs in the afternoon will climb into the low to mid 40s!
Winds will be a touch breezy helping to advect some more mild air into Mid-Michigan. Out of the southwest around 5-15 mph; gusting to 20 mph.
Staying mostly clear into this evening and the overnight hours.
Lows will only dip to the upper 20s, with a SW wind easing to 6-12 mph.
Sunday
Another beauty on Sunday, just with a bit more in the way of scattered clouds. Plenty of sun still with partly to mostly sunny skies.
Highs climbing higher into the middle and even upper 40s for a few. It won't be out of the question for a few locations to even hit 50 degrees, especially near the I-69 corridor.
Winds will continue to be a bit breezy out of the southwest around 10-20 mph. Still helping to advect in some more mild air into the region and melt and remaining snow-pack.
Get out there and soak it all in this weekend!
A few more clouds expected into Sunday night but still staying dry into the beginning of Monday.
Lows Sunday night will again be landing near the upper 20s.
Next Week
We hope you enjoy the weekend because conditions turn colder with more precipitation chances into next week.
Most of Monday looks dry with more clouds and temperatures still near 40.
Monday evening into Tuesday looks to welcome a new system from the south and west. This look to produce the chance for some rain/snow showers. At this point, better coverage for precipitation looks to stay south of the Tri-Cities.
By mid-week, we're watching the potential for another system to move in from the south and merge with Tuesday's system.
Combining the strength and intensity from the two and temperatures cooling to the low 30s by Wednesday bring the chance for some snow Wednesday into Thursday.
The chance for some accumulating snow is on the table. Still to early to pin down the exact track, intensity, or potential snowfall totals. This picture will become more clear over the next 24-48 hours.
Temperatures expected to continue falling back into the 20s by late-week.
OVERALL, stay tuned like always as we track out this system over the next few days.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
