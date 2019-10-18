Ready for a break from the chilly and dreary conditions? This weekend has you covered!
Overnight
Mostly clear skies will remain in place overnight, courtesy of a large high-pressure system moving east across the Ohio Valley. No need to worry about any rain, fog, or any other inclement weather, but expect a bit of a chill.
We won't be quite as cold as we were on Thursday night, but lows will still wind up in the middle to upper 30s.
Weekend Outlook
Wanting to see all the fall colors? This weekend will be perfect to do so. This weekend expect to see sunshine and high temperatures both days will be in the middle 50s to the middle 60s.
The only hurdle we do have this weekend is a small chance for showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. Even then the chance is minor.
Have a great weekend!
