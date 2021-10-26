Whether clouds left or stuck around for you on Tuesday, we're all trending cloudier for the middle of the week!
Overnight
Clouds will back in across lower Michigan overnight, the result of Monday's storm system being pushed back to the west by a powerful nor'easter impacting New England. Despite the returning clouds, we're not expecting any wet weather to return.
Temperatures will take a chilly dip into the middle and upper 30s overnight, with northerly winds easing to around 4-8 mph.
Wednesday
Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Wednesday, impacting everyone this time around rather than the split skies we saw on Tuesday. No need for the rain gear though, as we'll keep the wet weather at bay, and enjoy some more needed drying time.
Highs will trend slightly milder, climbing into the mid 50s, with a north-northwest wind at 4-8 mph.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.