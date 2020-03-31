Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
We were stuck under gray skies on Monday with a few showers here and there, and it looks like we'll keep that going for another day today. Shower chances will remain small and much of the day will be spent dry, but we can't rule out a few rain drops completely.
Thankfully, improvement still looks like it's on the way toward the middle of the week.
Today & Tonight
As we kick off the morning commute around 4:30, most areas are on the dry side. However, a few spots here and there have reported a bit of drizzle at times, so it's not unreasonable to run into that on the morning drive.
That will pretty much be the trend through the course of the day. Most of the time will be spent dry, but some drizzle/light showers will be possible at various times, especially this afternoon and evening. Any rain should be light.
With extensive cloud cover hanging around through the day, in conjunction with a northeasterly wind flow around 5 to 15 miles per hour, we don't expect temperatures to move much during the day. Middle and upper 30s this morning should only jump to around the lower and middle 40s this afternoon.
Clouds and a few pockets of rain/drizzle may stick around overnight, but should start to wind down the farther into Wednesday we go. Expect lows to fall only into the lower and middle 30s again tonight.
Warming Up Later This Week
While we'll be stuck in the 40s through the first half of this week, a ridge of high pressure will start moving in toward the middle of this week and stick around through Friday.
This will allow warm air to filter back in on Thursday bringing the 50s, possibly 60s, back to Mid-Michigan. Once those warm temperatures return, it looks like they'll be sticking around through the weekend.
In addition to the warm temperatures, that ridge should bring quiet weather conditions to close out the workweek and bring some sun back into the picture. Right now, Thursday looks absolutely gorgeous with plenty of sun and the 50s, with Friday not looking bad either.
This pattern resembles an Omega Block, with an area of lower pressure on each side of a high pressure ridge. With the way the air flows in this pattern, it looks like the greek letter omega, which gives us the name. This pattern usually slows the progress of the jet stream down a bit, so we'll likely see quiet weather until at least Saturday.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.