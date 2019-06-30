Hello Mid-Michigan! It was a great start to the weekend; sunshine with temperatures in the 80s.
Going forward, it looks like we're going to continue this stretch into the second half of the weekend.
We do return an unsettled pattern to start the week.
We have the forecast below!
Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory in effect for Bay county until 4:00 PM.
Today & Tonight
Summer perfection to close out the weekend, and the month of June!
Mostly sunny skies will have Sunday living up to its name along with low humidity and highs in the low 80s.
Temperatures will be a touch cooler closer to the Bay and Lake Huron due to a northeast wind around 5-10 mph.
Clouds will slowly increase into later Sunday night and beginning Monday.
Lows will be back down into the mid 60s.
Monday
Increasing clouds from Sunday night look to result in some showers and t-storm development throughout the day; especially later into the afternoon and evening. Some dry time will be likely in between any development of these showers and t-storms.
High humidity levels along with a frontal boundary placed near Mid-Michigan along with daytime heating instability will keep the unsettled pattern going for much of the week.
Highs on Monday will be the warmest of the week. Reaching into the upper 80s. Some locations could peak to 90.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.