Good Tuesday evening/night! We hope you had a great extended weekend.
Rain chances will return by mid-week along with a warm up for the weekend.
Here's the latest on the forecast!
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies will be the theme going into the rest of the evening and into the overnight hours.
An isolated sprinkle will be the worst of it. Any rain chances will decrease due to the lose of the heating of the day.
Loons are back in action this evening at Dow Diamond. Weather should be cooperating for some baseball! Here's the forecast for Midland this evening.
Skies will be partly cloudy for the rest of the night, with overnight lows settling in the 40s and 50s.
Heating Up Late Week & This Weekend
Temperatures will remain comfortable in the 70s through Thursday, but a prolonged stretch of summer heat appears to be setting up late this week into next week.
Highs are expected to return to the 80s by Friday, and jump well into the 80s over the weekend, with 90 degrees in play. Once the heat arrives, it doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon. Much of next week could have a similar feel to the weekend.
As for rain chances, it doesn't appear that we'll be in for widespread rain at this point, but as we heat up and potentially add some humidity to the mix, we'll keep an eye on any shower or thunderstorm chances as we get closer to the weekend.
We'll keep our fingers crossed for at least something to develop, as we still need much more rain to catch up on our deficits.
