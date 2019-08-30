Hello Mid-Michigan! Thursday evening lead to a round of some strong storms.
Thankfully, conditions are looking smooth sailing going into the extended weekend for some.
While a few rain chances will be possible, no washout are expected.
We explain below!
Today & Tonight
Whether you're hitting the road for Labor Day Weekend, or staying local to wrap up your work week, expect a beautiful day with no travel headaches.
Mostly sunny skies will be the theme today as a weak area of High Pressure settles in from the west.
Temperatures will remain pleasantly warm, reaching the mid 70s in most locations.
Dry conditions carry us into the evening and overnight period tonight with a mostly clear sky.
Low temperatures will be dipping down around 50. Some north of the Bay are expected to reach the 40s tonight.
Saturday & Sunday
Saturday starts dry with some more sunshine. A slight increase in clouds will come in by the second half of the day.
An isolated shower or two will be possible into the later evening and overnight hours into Sunday.
Chances for a few showers will continue into the day on Sunday with more clouds than sun. While the chance is there, most won't see any rain for the entire weekend.
Temperatures will be staying a touch cooler both days; into the low 70s. Still a great weekend to get some late summer camping or fishing!
Labor Day
The majority of Labor Day looking to stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Better news for those traveling back home.
Temperatures get an uptick, back into the upper 70s.
Have a great & safe Labor Day holiday weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
