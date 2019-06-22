Good morning Mid-Michigan!
Summer's here, and it looks like the weather is actually taking notice!
Current Weather Alerts
FLOOD WARNING for the Saginaw River until further notice.
Today & Tonight
Liked Friday's weather? Good, because we're going to keep it going for the first full day of Summer!
Mostly sunny skies will take us through the first half of the weekend, with highs again climbing into the middle and upper 70s!
Winds will stay generally light out of the east around 5-10 mph.
Expect a calm evening and overnight period. Skies stay clear to partly cloudy.
Lows drop down into the mid 50s.
Sunday
Things will begin to change on Sunday, particularly in the afternoon as a new disturbance approaches from the northern Plains.
Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, with scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and especially evening hours. If you plan on being outdoors after 3:00 PM, be prepared to make a quick dash indoors if storms threaten.
Highs Sunday will top our right on the mark for late-June, reaching around 80 degrees.
