Happy Monday! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a wonderful start to the week.
It was a wonderful weekend beyond a little cloud cover from time to time on Sunday.
Our weather will take a different turn, especially tonight, with more clouds and rain showers.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Rain chances through the daylight hours should be hit and miss, with just isolated to widely scattered showers expected. Don't be surprised if you get through this evening on the dry side.
Better rain chances should hold off until late this evening and during the overnight period. The best chances for widespread rain tonight will be near the I-69 corridor, with chances diminishing the farther north you go. If you're north of the Tri-Cities, you may not see much rain overnight.
The heaviest rain should stay south of us, near I-94 and southward, but some rainfall totals between 0.25" and 0.75" will be possible, especially near I-69. If thunderstorms really get going over one area, there could be some isolated higher totals.
With showers and clouds around tonight, expect overnight lows to stick in the 60s for most, with 50s possible north of the Tri-Cities.
