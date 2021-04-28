Good Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We're halfway through the workweek, and we hope your day has been going well. We dry out for the afternoon, but a quick cool down is on the way. Let's get into the forecast!
Afternoon
The shower and thunderstorm activity has wrapped up, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon. Most of us will still be treated to a warm day, although it won't be quite a warm as yesterday. Highs will climb to around 70 degrees in most locations, with folks north of the Tri-Cities and along the Lake Huron shoreline holding closer to the 60s and 50s. Northeast winds will be a major contributor to that, coming in around 5-10 mph.
Tonight
Skies will remain mostly cloudy on tonight, with lows headed into the mid 40s. There is a small chance to see some isolated showers for folks along I-69, but overall still a dry night. The wind will check in out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Your Thursday will also be cooler than today as we stay on the cooler side of the boundary that will move through today. Highs will only reach 60 degrees, with 50s along the lakeshore. Mostly cloudy skies will continue to be the case with a chance of rain as well. The wind will stay out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.