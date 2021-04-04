Good Sunday evening Mid-Michigan!  We hope your day has been going well.  This weather has really made for a nice Easter holiday!

We'll stay mild this week, but some shower potential is on the horizon for us in the TV5 viewing area.

Tonight

Cloud coverage will continue to build in during the overnight hours.  This will help to keep overnight lows on the "milder" side, settling down to the lower 40s with upper 30s up north.  We will stay dry, but there is the potential to have a stray shower on the north side of the Bay (mainly Alcona, Iosco, or Ogemaw counties).  I wouldn't bet anything on that though, as there is a fair amount of dry air in the mid-levels of our atmosphere.  Overall, a mild and quiet night with an east southeast wind only reaching 5 to 10 mph.

Lows Tonight

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will kick off a streak of shower potential for this whole week.  We're looking to have some scattered showers tomorrow morning and midday.  A rumble of thunder or two may also be possible around lunchtime.  Highs will reach the mid 60s with a southeast wind around 5 to 10 mph.  Rainfall amounts will increase further south in the TV5 viewing area, to around two-tenths of an inch.  The Tri-Cities will see around one-tenth of an inch, with the rest of us only seeing a few hundredths of an inch.

Highs Tomorrow
Monday Showers

Looking Farther into the Workweek

Tuesday through Saturday all hold chances for showers, but these showers are really much-welcomed.  All of Mid-Michigan is below average for precipitation totals.  Hopefully, we can chip away at that deficit throughout this workweek.

Chance for Rain

Thursday is looking to be the most organized day of rain this week, as we are expecting a low pressure system to enter the Great Lakes region at that time.

The First Warn 5 weather team will continue to iron-out the forecast and keep you updated!

Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!

