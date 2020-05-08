Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great week and we welcome you to the weekend.
Tonight a hard freeze is expected to set in as our temperatures drop into the 20s. We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
The scattered snow showers we experienced earlier today are winding down and we will have decreasing clouds going through the rest of the overnight period.
Winds will also ease up tonight with temperatures dropping into the 20s across the region.
With temperatures that cold plus the growing season, Freeze Warnings have been issued from midnight through 9 AM Saturday. If you have any sensitive vegetation, take precautions to protect it and don't forget about your pets and any pipes that could freeze.
Weekend Outlook
It's going to be another cold weekend with temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s for both Saturday and Sunday.
Sun and clouds are expected on Saturday, with our next chance for shower activity to return Sunday.
Have a great Mother's Day weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.