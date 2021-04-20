Good Tuesday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope your week is going well.
We're talking winter temperatures along with freeze concerns for the next several nights.
As for the snow talk, it looks like most of us will be in the clear.
Let's break that down in the forecast!
Weather Alerts
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for multiple TV5 counties. They run into Thursday morning.
Tonight
The bigger concern going forward into mid-week will be the hard freeze potential; especially tonight and Wednesday night.
Trees and plants will likely be damaged or lost from the colder nights in the 20s expected. Be prepared now to cover or bring in any sensitive vegetation if possible. This also goes for plumbing such as sprinklers, sumps, and other forms of irrigation.
Snow chances continue to stay on the low end while most won't see much of anything snow shower activity. Areas to watch will be SE of the Tri-Cities tonight into Wednesday morning.
A dusting look to be the worst case scenario. Any melting on the pavement may lead to some slick spots with temperatures below freezing.
Wednesday
Any snow shower activity that does develop will begin to wrap up by the later morning. Again this activity will stay SE; closer to Lapeer county.
We also could have a few lake effect snow showers develop into the Thumb for the first half of your Wednesday. A quick dusting will look to be the worst on any development.
The colder air still hangs around for your Wednesday with highs only in the low 40s.
We actually lead way to a little more sunshine with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon!
Starting Thursday, highs will be back into the 50s and low 60s!
Stay warm, everyone!
