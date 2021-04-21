Good Wednesday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope the week is treating you well.
Feeling more like early March with a few flurries out and about for your Wednesday.
We have one more night of colder temperatures before we start to improve going towards the weekend.
Let's get into the forecast!
Weather Alerts
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for multiple TV5 counties. They run into Thursday morning.
You can head to the Weather Alerts section of our website for more information.
Tonight
Winds from the northwest around 5-15 mph going into tonight will pose the chance for a few flurries or at worst a snow shower early on. Any development looks to wrap up by tonight.
Tonight will be the second consecutive night below freezing this week. Luckily, it also looks to be the last night this workweek below freezing.
Lows will drop back down into the 20s going into Thursday morning. May have to turn on the heat if you haven't already along with keeping any vegetation covered up.
Thursday (Earth Day)
Starting the day with a few more clouds before some afternoon clearing should lead to some more sunshine to end the day!
Highs look to reach back into the upper 40s and low 50s by the afternoon.
It will be a breezy Thursday though, with a west wind from 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph at times.
Skies look to stay mostly clear to partly cloudy going into the evening and overnight hours. No precipitation is expected.
Overnight lows will be a touch warmer into Friday morning; dropping only into the mid 30s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.