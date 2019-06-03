Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a wonderful week ahead.
While Sunday did feature a few pop-up showers, we still saw plenty of sunshine and it looks like we'll keep that going today, minus the shower chance. We know that may be hard to believe, a completely dry day, but it appears that's the case today.
Today & Tonight
Skies remain clear this morning, but like usual, we're paying the price in the temperature department with plenty of 30s and 40s out the door for your morning drive.
High temperatures will warm up quite nicely, although with the cooler start we will be capped in the lower and middle 60s. This comes with little humidity, keeping things quite comfortable.
Winds will be out of the northwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour through the day, eventually turning more west southwesterly tonight.
Any outdoor plans this evening look great as well, so be sure to take advantage. Temperatures will fall through the 50s and 60s before landing in the middle 40s to around 50 overnight.
There will be a slight chance of showers tomorrow morning, but with a dry and gorgeous day today, these showers may struggle to move in or reach the ground tomorrow with plenty of dry air to overcome.
If these showers do survive, they'll be around during the commute tomorrow, but we don't expect them to be heavy.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
