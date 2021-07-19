Hazy smoke lingers over Mid-Michigan as we prepare for another hot and humid day on Tuesday.
Overnight
Skies will remain hazy overnight, interspersed with a few actual clouds from time to time. The hazy skies will even tint the waxing gibbous Moon a distinctive shade of orange, warranting a look if you have a moment. Outside of that, expect warm and muggy conditions to continue with lows in the upper 60s.
Tuesday
Should manage to stay dry for most of the morning hours. A system from the north will move south with a backdoor cold front going into the afternoon posing the chance for scattered showers and t-storms.
The best coverage of this development looks to fall along and east of I-75 within the Thumb. Doesn't mean the rest of the region won't see any development, but the chance will be less.
Highs for Tuesday will be a touch cooler compared to Monday. Mid 80s from the Tri-Cities and south. Upper 70s and low 80s north of the Bay as the cold front is expected to pass through the later morning hours.
