Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and send our best for a wonderful Tuesday.
It wasn't a bad start to the week, but wildfire smoke made its presence known around the area with hazy skies and even some lower visibility near the surface at times. We expect some of that haze to linger today, along with a chance for showers and storms later this afternoon as a cold front drops in from the north.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, conditions aren't all that much different from Monday, with temperatures just a touch warmer in the middle and upper 60s in most area, with slightly more humidity.
The haze didn't stop our temperatures much yesterday, with plenty of middle 80s and today that range seems attainable again. Humidity levels will remain elevated, with a west northwest wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts occasionally around 20 to 25 miles per hour.
If you're looking to beat the heat today at the beach, swimming conditions will be more risky today compared to Monday. Beach Hazard Statements are in place for Bay, Huron, and Sanilac counties for the possibility of rip currents. A Moderate Swim Risk has already been issued from Iosco County northward, and it's possible areas to the south will be upgraded into the afternoon.
That moderate risk suggests breaking waves and currents are possible, and piers, breakwalls, and other similar structures should be avoided.
As that aforementioned cold front drops in later today, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in scattered fashion this afternoon and evening. While the chance will exist everywhere, we expect the highest coverage of showers and storms around I-75 and to the east.
Storms should mostly stay below severe limits, but an isolated severe storm risk exists today in the central and eastern Thumb, with strong wind gusts and hail possible in the strongest cells.
As we cool down this evening, storms that do develop should gradually diminish and cloud cover will thin out into the overnight, bringing mostly clear skies by Wednesday morning's commute.
Humidity levels should drop off into the night as well, with a more comfortable night ahead with lows falling into the 50s for Wednesday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
