Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we hope it's a wonderful weekend ahead.
It's been a wet, dreary week at times but it looks like we're getting much closer to improvement as we close out the workweek and get set for our weekend. Speaking of your weekend, Mother Nature has great timing this time around, with the best weather of the week coming Saturday and Sunday.
Today & Tonight
While the wet weather hasn't come to an end just yet, we are going to see a general drying trend as the day goes along. Any showers from overnight are gradually winding down this morning, leaving us with a few areas of drizzle.
This drizzle may linger through the morning but outside of being an annoyance at this point in the week, it should cause minimal issues.
Temperatures are in the upper 30s to low 40s as you get ready to head out the door, so we're a touch warmer than Thursday morning.
With the north northeasterly flow off of Lake Huron and clearing trends taking most of the day for some, it's another tricky temperature forecast this afternoon. Highs are expected to range from the 40s and low 50s near the lakeshore, to middle and upper 50s inland.
We should be mainly dry this evening and overnight with partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the middle 30s to low 40s.
A few models are hinting at the possibility of a few sprinkles moving in late tonight, but at this time, it seems that a dry forecast is the way to go. If anything does develop, it shouldn't be a big deal.
Saturday & Sunday
There will be some passing high clouds from time to time on Sunday, especially to the south and east. Even so, we expect most areas to manage at least partial sunshine for the start of your weekend.
After a cooler start in the 30s and 40s, highs look to make a run back to the low 60s in inland locations, with 50s expected along the lakeshore. Winds should be pretty light on Saturday.
Saturday evening expect skies to keep clearing and we'll keep that clearing trend going into your Sunday.
Expect skies to be even brighter for the second half of the weekend and with a southwesterly wind flow returning, we should see our temperatures land well into the 60s by Sunday afternoon. Low 70s aren't out of the question either.
After the week we've had and an unsettled week returning next week, be sure to take advantage of the break we get this weekend.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
