Messy weather cleared out in time for Thanksgiving, and things are going to keep getting better as we head toward the weekend!
Overnight
Stubborn clouds from Thanksgiving will remain in our skies overnight, but may allow an occasional peek at the moon here and there. A cold front tracking across the region overnight will introduce some slightly cooler air into the mix, with lows set to dip into the upper 30s. More importantly, the frontal passage will be dry, so there will not be any rain or snow to worry about.
Friday
Friday's weather will be similar to Thanksgiving, with mostly cloudy skies expected for the majority of the day. A high pressure system over the central United States will begin to spread toward the Great Lakes later in the afternoon, allowing us a few breaks of sun before sunset. Despite the passage of Thursday's cold front, highs will only slide back a few degrees to the middle and upper 40s.
Clouds will continue to diminish on Friday night, allowing a sharper dip in temperatures. Most locations will see lows fall into the upper 20s.
This Weekend
High pressure takes the reins for the second half of the holiday weekend. We're looking at mostly sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the middle to upper 40s both days. The only difference between the two days will be some returning clouds late in the afternoon on Sunday. Still, skies we'll enjoy plenty of sunshine for the balance of the daytime period.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
