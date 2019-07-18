Happy Thursday! We hope you've had a great week so far and are finding ways to stay cool and hydrated with all this summer heat.
The heat is the big weather story for these next few days. Heat index values may exceed 100 degrees at times this week, and that is why the National Weather Service has issued the first heat warnings and advisories of the season.
During this stretch, heat index values between 95-110 degrees will be common, so be sure to take it easy and check on others.
We break down the forecast below.
Current Weather Alerts
Heat Advisory: in effect for the counties of Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Huron, Isabella, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, and Tuscola until 8 PM Saturday.
Excessive Heat Warning: in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee counties until 8 PM Saturday.
For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures are expected to peak a few degrees on either side of 90 this afternoon, with heat index values running well into the 90s.
There are some thunderstorms that we are monitoring for this afternoon and evening. Right now we still have a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. We will keep you updated throughout the day.
To keep an eye on any storms, use our Interactive Radar!
Assuming your area does see rain, some of the storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rainfall being the main hazards. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal Risk for severe weather today.
Once any storms pass through, we'll go through a bit of a quiet period for most of the overnight before we have another chance for rain towards Friday morning.
Lows won't provide much relief, only falling into the 70s tonight.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
