Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great so far and we hope you've managed to stay cool.
It's no secret that heat is the big story this week and we expect it to really dig in the next couple of days. With heat index values possibly exceeding 100 degrees at times, the National Weather Service has issued the first heat warnings and advisories this morning.
During this stretch, heat index values between 95-110 degrees will be common, so be sure to take it easy and check on others.
Current Weather Alerts
Heat Advisory: in effect for the counties of Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Huron, Isabella, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, and Tuscola from 12 PM Thursday through 8 PM Saturday.
Excessive Heat Warning: in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee counties from 12 PM Thursday until 8 PM Saturday.
For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures this morning are deceivingly more comfortable than they have been the last few days, with mostly 60s as you step out the door. The humidity isn't gone completely, but it noticeably lower than the last few days.
It won't be lasting long with temperatures expected to peak a few degrees on either side of 90 this afternoon, with heat index values running well into the 90s.
There is a complex of thunderstorms to the west in Wisconsin as we start today and we'll be monitoring their progress through the morning.
Usually these systems weaken as they move east into the early morning hours and fall apart, but with the arrival happening later in the morning and early afternoon, it may be able to sustain itself taking advantage of the heating of the day.
Simply put, we'll have at least a chance for showers and storms this afternoon and evening if it holds together. On that same note, rain is no sure bet in any one spot either so this is a day to take it one step at a time if you have outdoor plans this evening.
To keep an eye on any storms, use our Interactive Radar!
Assuming your area does see rain, some of the storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a Marginal Risk for severe weather today, suggesting severe weather isn't expected to be widespread.
Once any storms pass through, we'll go through a bit of a quiet period for most of the overnight before we have another chance for rain toward Friday morning.
Lows won't provide much relief, only falling into the 70s tonight.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.