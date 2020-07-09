Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week and hope the second half is just as nice.
It's felt like a Florida forecast here in Michigan the last week or so, with plenty of heat and humidity to go along with daily chances for scattered showers and storms. For Thursday, it's no different. But for those hoping for a little relief from the heat, today will be the peak and we're in for a bit of a cool down this weekend.
Today & Tonight
As for the morning drive, it's another stick morning. Temperatures are running in the 60s and 70s to begin the day, with plenty of humidity to go along with those warm values. Winds also remain pretty light, allowing a little patchy fog to develop.
With a dry start to the day, expect another fast warm up into the lower and middle 90s this afternoon. If that weren't hot enough, we expect the humidity to make it feel even warmer, with heat index values (feels like temperature) running in the middle 90s to around 100.
With heat index values expected to reach that level, the National Weather Service has issued Heat Advisories for a few counties in Mid-Michigan until midnight. If working outside, be sure to take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated. Be sure to check on those without A/C and as always, keep children and pets out of enclosed spaces such as cars.
The caveat which may help us out a bit, is another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. While the coverage is expected to be a bit better than Wednesday, there will still be some areas that miss out on the rain. Severe weather is not expected, but gusty winds and downpours will be possible in the strongest cells. Locally heavy rain could be possible with the slow movement of any storms.
Most of the overnight should be dry, but we'll keep a small chance for a few showers or storms late tonight. The coverage of any wet weather overnight should be low.
Overnight lows will remain muggy with upper 60s and 70s for the Friday morning commute, and very little wind.
