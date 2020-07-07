Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you are enjoying the week so far.
Make sure to stay safe and find ways to beat this heat because our high temperatures will be in the 90s for the rest of this work-week.
With that said we have Heat Alerts in place for Lapeer and Genesee county. Click here for information.
This Evening & Tonight
Our temperatures will continue to hold in the 80s and 90s for the evening hours, feeling hotter as you walk out the door so make sure to stay cool and hydrated.
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Genesee and Lapeer counties today. In addition, an Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for those two counties because heat index values may exceed 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.
With this dangerous heat, it's important to stay safe and remember look before you lock the car.
Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue to move across the area this evening, before winding down overnight.
Sky conditions will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with low temperatures falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Patchy fog will also be a possibility tonight into Wednesday morning.
