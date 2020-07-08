Good Wednesday evening! We hope you've had a great week so far.
Make sure to stay safe and find ways to beat this heat because our high temperatures will be in the 90s for the rest of this work-week.
With that said we have Heat Advisory's in place for Saginaw, Lapeer and Genesee county. Click here for information.
This Evening & Tonight
The combination of those temperatures, along with our increased humidity, could lead to heat index values in the middle 90s to 100 degrees the next few days. Due to that threat, the National Weather Service has issued Heat Advisories for Genesee, Lapeer, and Saginaw counties.
It is summer and it gets hot. But heat-related illnesses become more likely with these temperatures if you're not taking care of yourself. Make sure to take breaks if working outside and be sure to check on friends and family who don't have A/C. As always, don't leave children or pets in confined, indoor spaces like cars.
Those aforementioned lake breezes will not only keep things cooler near those counties, but also provide a trigger for afternoon showers and thunderstorms again today. Like we've seen previously, the coverage should be rather isolated and there will be areas that get lucky and areas that get left out.
Severe weather is not expected, but some good downpours and gusty winds are possible.
Any storms that do develop should taper off around 8 PM or shortly thereafter and we'll clear out again overnight. Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s and low 70s for lows, so not much relief will be found late tonight.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
