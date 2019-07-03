Wednesday offered us a welcome respite from the steam bath conditions of the first half of the week. It looks like we won't stay out of the sauna for long, though.
Tonight
An A+ start to our Independence Weekend, with mostly sunny skies this evening set to remain largely clear overnight!
The drop in humidity we enjoyed on Wednesday will also hang with us through tonight, as evening temps in the 80s cool into the low 60s by daybreak. Light easterly winds tonight at 3-6 mph.
Independence Day
Don't get to used to the lack of humidity, though. Summer's set to go back on full blast as we celebrate America's birthday!
An area of low pressure cutting into the northern Plains will grab a hold of the frontal boundary that produced Tuesday's thunderstorms, and pull it back northward across Michigan. That means all of the heat and humidity on the other side of that boundary will be able to spill right back in across the region. Highs are expected to soar back into the upper 80s, with dew points climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s yet again.
Partly to mostly sunny skies will carry us through Independence Day, but we will need to be on the lookout for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The greatest likelihood for storms will generally fall along and south of US-10, but everyone should be keeping an eye to the skies on Thursday.
Most of the storms that do develop will wrap up around 9:00 PM, meaning we should see little trouble barbecues and fireworks. Just make sure to check the weather conditions before heading out!
