Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we hope it's a great weekend ahead.
We've been turning up the heat gradually this week and that trend looks to continue into the weekend. Rain has been hard to come by this week and although there are a few chances this weekend, none of these chances are anything to write home about and shouldn't ruin anything you have planned.
Today & Tonight
Like we've seen many times this week, fog is once again possible on the morning drive today. It's not everywhere, but there could be a few locally dense pockets, so keep an eye out. Temperatures are mostly in the 60s out the door this morning.
With sunshine from start to finish today, highs should once again jump into the middle and upper 80s, with an outside shot at 90 in a few spots. Those near the lakeshore will be a bit cooler.
If you're headed to the beach or taking the boat out today, great swimming conditions are expected. For specifics on boating conditions, check out your Marine Forecast.
Several events are ongoing around Mid-Michigan this week and the weather should cooperate this evening, outside of some of the heat and humidity. Sunset time is around 8:31 PM, with mostly clear skies lasting into the overnight.
Patchy fog will be possible again tonight, with overnight lows in the 60s.
Saturday & Sunday
More of the same can be expected on Saturday, with high temperatures making a good run at the 90 degree mark. Even in areas where we come up short, heat index values could feel like the low 90s with humidity factored into the equation.
A cold front to our west will be sliding east through the day, but rain should largely hold off during the daylight hours. A few showers may be possible late in the evening, but on an isolated basis.
As the front slides through, or what's left of it by the time it gets here, there could be some showers and thunderstorms around at times Sunday. The coverage of rain is still expected to be underwhelming, and even those who see it, shouldn't see it last all day. Severe weather is not expected.
High temperatures on Sunday will be a bit cooler, but will still rise into the 80s during the afternoon.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
