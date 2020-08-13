Good Thursday morning! We're finally into the second half of the week and your weekend is just around the corner.
Hopefully you've had a chance to enjoy the nice weather the last few days, but if you haven't, don't worry! We still have plenty of pleasant weather days left before chances for rain start to return to the forecast.
Today & Tonight
Not much has changed this morning, with generally clear skies out the door this morning. Temperatures aren't too much different than yesterday, with 50s and 60s for the morning commute, with light winds out of the northeast.
While there is a disturbance passing by to the north that may send a few more clouds in our direction today compared to yesterday, we still expect plenty of sunshine and no wet weather is expected from those clouds.
Temperatures should still manage to warm up quite a bit, with middle and upper 80s expected in our warmest locations once again. Humidity levels should remain tolerable. Areas near the lakeshore and Saginaw Bay may be a degree or two cooler than yesterday, thanks to the return of an east northeasterly flow around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Partly to mostly sunny skies will continue this evening and it should be another pleasant night. Be sure to take advantage!
Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight into Friday morning. Lows will fall to the 50s and 60s once again.
Upcoming Rain Chances
Rain chances will eventually return to the forecast, perhaps in some areas as soon as Friday.
New model information this morning has been zeroing in on some showers being sent to the north from a system that will be to our south in the Ohio Valley tomorrow. The question is just how far north this system may drift and if it drifts far enough north, we could see some shower chances develop around I-69 and southward.
The chances on Friday are no guarantee and we're going to hold off on adding them to the forecast for now. But we'll be keeping an eye on trends through the day today.
The same is true for our rain chances Saturday, coming down to the placement of the system to our south. If it drifts far enough north, scattered showers will be possible.
The best rain chances will occur on Sunday as a cold front gets set to pass through the region. We don't expect severe weather with that front as it passes us by, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible out ahead of the front. At this point, it doesn't appear to be an all day rain, but if you have plans outdoors this weekend, stay tuned to future forecast updates as the timeline becomes more specific the next few days.
