Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a wonderful holiday weekend and a great start to the week.
Temperatures will remain hot this week so make sure to take all the necessary precautions and stay safe from this heat.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
Sky conditions will stay relatively clear overnight, with the chance of a storm before midnight.
It will remain muggy overnight with low temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 60s to lower 70s.
Tuesday
It will be another hot day with our temperatures starting in the 70s, climbing into the lower and middle 90s for high temperatures.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, primarily for the afternoon and evening hours. Make sure to keep an eye on the radar.
If you don't have a pocket of rain or an isolated storm in your area, expect a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be from the west sustained at 5 to 15 mph.
