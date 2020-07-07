It's been all about the heat so far this July, and it's still going to get hotter before we even think about getting a break!
Weather Alerts
EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH in place for Lapeer and Genesee county. Click here for information.
Overnight
Tuesday's showers and thunderstorms are over and done with for tonight. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies will take us the rest of the way, as it remains warm and muggy yet again. Lows will range from the upper 60s to low 70s with little to no wind.
Wednesday
Yet another go-around with heat and humidity on Wednesday! Partly to mostly sunny skies will allow temperatures to rise quickly, headed for the low and mid 90s by afternoon.
Like Tuesday, there will be the possibility of a few showers or thunderstorms, but they are likely to be more isolated than Tuesday's storms.
Mostly clear skies will take over on Wednesday night, lows around 70.
Thursday
We reach the apex of our heat wave on Thursday. A storm system approaching from the Plains will lead to a stronger southwesterly flow, pushing readings into the middle and upper 90s on Thursday, along with a further increase in humidity. The will lead to heat indices near or above 100 degrees, so continue to keep heat safety in mind!
More showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon and evening, so we should at least pick up some cooling and needed rain from those.
