Happy Tuesday!
It has been a beautiful start to the work week beyond some hazy skies at times. The break from the humidity has been nice too, but enjoy it while it's here. That returns quickly Wednesday with our next chance for rain and thunderstorms.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
We stay mostly clear through the evening and during the overnight period, but low temperatures won't fall as far as they have the last few days. Expect temperatures around the upper 50s and lower 60s for most locations tonight.
Wednesday
Despite rain chances returning on Wednesday, it looks like the rain will arrive during the evening hours around Mid-Michigan. Current thinking suggests we should get to at least 5 or 6 PM until the rain returns. It's entirely possible that many areas get through the daylight period dry.
We will be building the heat, humidity and clouds through the day, so plan for the mugginess to return as the day goes along. High temperatures will reach the middle and upper 80s for the afternoon.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the evening hours and continue throughout the night.
We'll keep our eyes on any storms that do develop, as there is a risk for strong to possibly severe storms on Wednesday.
The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a Slight Risk for severe weather for parts of Mid-Michigan. These risk levels suggest severe weather is not expected to be widespread.
Of course, we'll keep our eyes on the latest data and update you on any important changes and make sure to stay with us here at TV5.
